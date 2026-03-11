Inside Iran's Savak torture museum

Just remember. "They hate us because of our freedoms."

Max Blumenthal tours one of the most disturbing museums on the planet.

Set in Tehran's former Ebrat Prison run by the anti-sabotage unit of Shah Reza Pahlavi's Savak intelligence services, the museum is filled with shockingly graphic exhibits featuring lifelike mannequins recreating the hideous torture tactics deployed to repress dissidents rebelling against Iran's monarchy.

Many mannequins on display represent notorious torturers who either fled or were executed after the Islamic revolution in 1979, while others are modeled after famous prisoners locked away in Ebrat like the current Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamanei. ( Originally published May 2025 ).

~Presented by Max Blumenthal, a good Jew.

Mirrored - The Grayzone

Thanks to John M for Link

