Why Truth Is Worth Defending, an interview with Andy Wakefield

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What happens when evidence challenges the status quo? This discussion explores integrity, scientific transparency, and the importance of defending open inquiry—even when doing so comes with personal and professional consequences. Truth begins with the courage to ask questions.
#TruthMatters #Integrity #HealthFreedom #Science #CriticalThinking
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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