Marsha Blackburn: The Biden Administration Must Stop Kowtowing to the CCP and Stand Up to Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/21/2021 Senator Marsha Blackburn: The CCP’s goal is to intent on global domination by the midpoint of the century. The Biden administration must stop kowtowing to the CCP and stand up to them, or they will be given the political power and get what they want eventually.