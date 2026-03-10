Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Trump’s Cyber Strategy Weaponizes Ai Against Key Takeaways

• Ai trained to protect Satanist Norms, Culture, Noahide Laws, Evil

• Ai will be weaponized to detect, deceive, subdue adversaries

• Ai will be used with private corporations that with new regulation, by passes laws / Constitution

• Ai will be used to thwart free speech deemed as propaganda, satanic culture subversion, influence operations – bold preachers, bold truth tellers, Constitutionals, Anti MOTB people, medical freedom activists, etc..

• Cyber strategy goes against adversaries – will that be Christians or so called domestic terrorists



