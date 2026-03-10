Congress Protects Perverts | Trump's Cyber Strategy Weaponizes Ai Against YOU????

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s Cyber Strategy Weaponizes Ai Against Key Takeaways
• Ai trained to protect Satanist Norms, Culture, Noahide Laws, Evil
• Ai will be weaponized to detect, deceive, subdue adversaries
• Ai will be used with private corporations that with new regulation, by passes laws / Constitution
• Ai will be used to thwart free speech deemed as propaganda, satanic culture subversion, influence operations – bold preachers, bold truth tellers, Constitutionals, Anti MOTB people, medical freedom activists, etc..
• Cyber strategy goes against adversaries – will that be Christians or so called domestic terrorists