Congress Protects Perverts | Trump's Cyber Strategy Weaponizes Ai Against YOU????
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
27 views • Yesterday

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Trump’s Cyber Strategy Weaponizes Ai Against Key Takeaways

• Ai trained to protect Satanist Norms, Culture, Noahide Laws, Evil

• Ai will be weaponized to detect, deceive, subdue adversaries

• Ai will be used with private corporations that with new regulation, by passes laws / Constitution

• Ai will be used to thwart free speech deemed as propaganda, satanic culture subversion, influence operations – bold preachers, bold truth tellers, Constitutionals, Anti MOTB people, medical freedom activists, etc..

• Cyber strategy goes against adversaries – will that be Christians or so called domestic terrorists


Keywords
christian newsai godsjwellfireend of days newspastor larrytrumps cyber strategycongress protects perverts
