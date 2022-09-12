Yellow Vest protesters return to Paris streets amid rising inflation

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RT
Over 100 'Yellow Vest' protesters descended on the Place de la Republique in Paris, protesting against rising inflation in France. Police responded quickly as demonstrators damaged street furniture and set fire to trash bins.
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