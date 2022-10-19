Welcome to the world of AI, mind control and transhumanism

Join Dr. Carrie Madej, G. Edward Griffin and Dan Happel live in Salt Lake City Utah.

Nov. 11-12 www.TheRedPillExpo.comWhy are WEF bigwigs and UN planners now openly bragging about the many benefits of using vaccine mandates to implement their AI/ transhuman agenda to modify human behavior, DNA, and connect everyone to the internet cloud?

What substances are in these Covid-19 inoculations that are so secretive that we are not allowed to even question their efficacy without facing serious retribution from our own government and big tech censors?

Why are they being recommended for all children as young as 6 months old when the chances of dying from the actual disease is practically zero for anyone under 20 years old?

The more we learn, the more we realize that the Covid-19 plandemic was never about the disease, it was about getting every living human on the planet inoculated...

