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#5 Why is this Teaching of Jesus so HATED today?
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35 views • December 09, 2020
Many people pay lip service to a few of the teachings of Jesus, but the words of Jesus that I discuss here are universally hated by those who claim to follow Jesus. Yet this one teaching actually defines what is a Christian. Hatred for this teaching has spawned many false gospels, including the heretical "prosperity gospel”, which is the exact opposite of Jesus' teachings.
WATCH THE SECOND PART OF THIS VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/ho-8qHPk1Fk
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
WATCH THE SECOND PART OF THIS VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/ho-8qHPk1Fk
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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