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White House Says Getting the Jab Does Not Mean You Actually Got the Jab
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90 views • December 26, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday was asked if the Biden Regime will change the definition of “fully jabbed” to include booster shots.
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