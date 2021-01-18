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VCDL pre Lobby Day update 1/17/21 - #Rolling4the2a
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50 views • January 18, 2021
watch this video for pre Lobby day information from VCDL board member, Pat Webb, who serves as the organization's Treasurer and secretary. also joined by board member and fulfillment center director, Bruce Jackson. social media director Ed Levine and executive member Joanna Smith also are on the broadcast. #Rolling4The2A
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