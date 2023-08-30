Dr. Jason Dean | Lioness Pride - Hard Time Create Strong Men

Nicolette takes you through her challenging weekend and what it takes to persevere.

Lioness Pride

Hosted by Nicolette

Brought to you by BraveTV

BraveTV.com

Use code: LIONESS on BraveTV.store for discount

Why did I name the show Lioness Pride?

We’re all sick of the word pride, I get it. Over the last few years patriots everywhere have been asking what more they could do, federally, locally, to make a difference.

Particularly the mothers have rose to the occasion to protect our children.

That’s where Lioness Pride comes in. We’re taking the word pride back to give our moms support accross the nation. Lionesses are the ultimate caregivers and protectors and work in well, “prides.”

It’s time we support each other and create a network of helpful resources.

Empowering both women and men to rise to the occasion to make a difference.

Embracing the natural gifts we all have in protecting our own.



