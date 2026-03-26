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"Give no mercy to Israel & America. None whatsoever."
Iranian state media takes to the streets of Tehran asking: "Do you trust the President of the United States?"
"He has an unclean soul."
"A deceitful, filthy creature on the face of this earth. A dirty yellow dog."
"Whatever has been the symbol of evil — that is him, right now."
"Child-killer. Bloodthirsty."