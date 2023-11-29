Create New Account
Warning Dream: Killer Tornado & The Power of God!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-dream-killer-tornado/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""The tornado represents the disasters that are coming.... some by My Hand, and others by the enemy.

When these things come, do not cower in fear, and trembling, but rise up and take Authority over what is coming against you," says The LORD."

powerfaithauthorityobediencelaterrain333elzabeth marie

