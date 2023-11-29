Warning Dream: Killer Tornado & The Power of God!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-dream-killer-tornado/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, ""The tornado represents the disasters that are coming.... some by My Hand, and others by the enemy.
When these things come, do not cower in fear, and trembling, but rise up and take Authority over what is coming against you," says The LORD."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.