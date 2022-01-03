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DJ Sonic Boom - My Baby's Down To Ride - Ft. Gabriel
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20 views • January 03, 2022
DJ Sonic Boom - My Baby's Down To Ride - Ft. Gabriel lyrics video. This song I wrote is my entry into the #BeatStarsSongContest for February 2022. In this contest, we are able to choose from 5 beats, I chose this beat called "Elaborate". This song reminds me of Dr. Dre meets the Beach Boys haha. I really enjoy the Brighteon platform and I hope you like my music.
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