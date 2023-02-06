Richard Weikart Explains How Darwin Influenced Nazi Racism, Eugenics, and Euthanasia

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During WWII German Nazis, especially Adolf Hitler, were highly influenced by Darwinism, paving the way for an evil acceptance of racism, eugenics, and euthanasia. Richard Weikart is a professor of history and the author of Darwinian Racism: How Darwinism influenced Hitler, Nazism and White Nationalism. Richard explains how the theory of evolution set forth by Charles Darwin has also influenced many infamous school shooters over the years. This highly respected college professor also breaks down what Darwinism’s core foundational beliefs can lead to, including the complete denigration of human worth. Richard covers the historical background on how Darwin himself embraced racism.
TAKEAWAYS
The Nazis used Darwinism as a central factor of their oppressive ideology
Several high-profile school shooters were closely linked with believing the Darwinism theory
Darwinism contends that, ultimately, mankind is locked in a struggle of existence between races
Darwin proposed that the human races would continually exterminate each other until one reigned supreme
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