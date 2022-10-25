Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rich Is To Poor As Borrower Is To Lender.

Proverbs 22:7 (NIV).

7) The rich rule over the poor,

and the borrower is slave to the lender.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The rich control the poor.

The lender enslaves the borrower.

https://pc1.tiny.us/3n6y5jnt

#rich #rule #over #poor #borrower #slave #lender