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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rich Is To Poor As Borrower Is To Lender.
Proverbs 22:7 (NIV).
7) The rich rule over the poor,
and the borrower is slave to the lender.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The rich control the poor.
The lender enslaves the borrower.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3n6y5jnt
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