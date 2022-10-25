Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rich Is To Poor As Borrower Is To Lender.
Proverbs 22:7 (NIV).
7) The rich rule over the poor,
and the borrower is slave to the lender.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The rich control the poor.
The lender enslaves the borrower.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3n6y5jnt
#rich #rule #over #poor #borrower #slave #lender
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.