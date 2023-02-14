Garland Nixon Interview - False Flags, Psyops & UFOs, Oh MY!



TheLastAmericanVagabond





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!

Joining me today is host and political analyst Garland Nixon, here to discuss the recently exposed false flag that was the Nord Stream attack, as well as the madness surrounding the "unidentified flying objects" that are being reported by the corporate media, and what the true agenda behind them may be.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/garland-nixon-interview

Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?

Use our new P.O. box:

Ryan Cristian

1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146

Franklin, Tn 37064

Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:

https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav

Support TLAV through Autonomy:

Join Autonomy: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/QZmKjVCA

Ryan Cristián’s Objectivity Course: https://marketplace.autonomyagora.com/objective-research

Richard Grove’s Course: https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/QZmKjVCA

Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:

https://tlavagabond.substack.com/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/

https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond

https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond

Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah

Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b

Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff

Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp

Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:

http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867

#TLAVPirateStreams #TheLastAmericanVagabond #GarlandNixon

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”

Show less