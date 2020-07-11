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Wayne Root - Was This Our Last Fourth of July?
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15 views • July 11, 2020
Was this past weekend the last time we will celebrate the 4thof July? Right now, that certainly looks possible.
About a decade ago I wrote the book, “The Murder of the Middle Class.”Don’t look now, but sadly…tragically…it’s really happening. The left is crazy, extreme, radical, violent and ready for civil war. The Republican right is…outside of President Trump…a bunch of pathetic wimps ready to raise the white flag. We are the closest we’ve ever been to losing America.
About a decade ago I wrote the book, “The Murder of the Middle Class.”Don’t look now, but sadly…tragically…it’s really happening. The left is crazy, extreme, radical, violent and ready for civil war. The Republican right is…outside of President Trump…a bunch of pathetic wimps ready to raise the white flag. We are the closest we’ve ever been to losing America.
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