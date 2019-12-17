BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UNICORNS & FANTASY: The Market Trigger
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
166 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
768 views • December 17, 2019
New to ITM Trading? Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM02212019

Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/unicorns-fantasy-market-trigger-lynette-zang/

A Unicorn is a rare mythical creature that does not exist in real life. A corporate unicorn is a company bleeding money, with losses as far as the eye can see, yet has a stated valuation of at least $1 billion.
If you hold wealth inside a mutual fund or ETF, you probably hold a corporate unicorn. According to an article in nymag.com “Fidelity, Vanguard, T. Rowe Price and insurers like John Hancock that sell investment products, hold shares”. In fact, “investigations indicated that over 90 percent of mutual funds used inflated post-money valuations” as the stated value in the funds that hold them.
And as the world sinks deeper into recession, the early investors want to take gains, preferably bloated, overvalued ones, and so, these unicorns are now coming to market. Public scrutiny is likely to show the world the sham, and because of these mythical corporate stocks are held by so many, discovery of the truth, could easily trigger a market implosion too big to bail.

Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]

And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading

By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
recessionfinancecorporate stockst rowe price
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
South Korea Sets Record AI Budget to Pursue &#8216;World&#8217;s Highest Performance&#8217; Sovereign Model

South Korea Sets Record AI Budget to Pursue ‘World’s Highest Performance’ Sovereign Model

Chase Codewell
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Anthropic Reports $17B Q3 Revenue, $104B Nine-Month Loss in Amended IPO Filing

Anthropic Reports $17B Q3 Revenue, $104B Nine-Month Loss in Amended IPO Filing

Chase Codewell
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy