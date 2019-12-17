© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNICORNS & FANTASY: The Market Trigger
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
768 views • December 17, 2019
New to ITM Trading? Get your FREE ITM INVESTMENT GUIDE:
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM02212019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/unicorns-fantasy-market-trigger-lynette-zang/
A Unicorn is a rare mythical creature that does not exist in real life. A corporate unicorn is a company bleeding money, with losses as far as the eye can see, yet has a stated valuation of at least $1 billion.
If you hold wealth inside a mutual fund or ETF, you probably hold a corporate unicorn. According to an article in nymag.com “Fidelity, Vanguard, T. Rowe Price and insurers like John Hancock that sell investment products, hold shares”. In fact, “investigations indicated that over 90 percent of mutual funds used inflated post-money valuations” as the stated value in the funds that hold them.
And as the world sinks deeper into recession, the early investors want to take gains, preferably bloated, overvalued ones, and so, these unicorns are now coming to market. Public scrutiny is likely to show the world the sham, and because of these mythical corporate stocks are held by so many, discovery of the truth, could easily trigger a market implosion too big to bail.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvPSM02212019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/unicorns-fantasy-market-trigger-lynette-zang/
A Unicorn is a rare mythical creature that does not exist in real life. A corporate unicorn is a company bleeding money, with losses as far as the eye can see, yet has a stated valuation of at least $1 billion.
If you hold wealth inside a mutual fund or ETF, you probably hold a corporate unicorn. According to an article in nymag.com “Fidelity, Vanguard, T. Rowe Price and insurers like John Hancock that sell investment products, hold shares”. In fact, “investigations indicated that over 90 percent of mutual funds used inflated post-money valuations” as the stated value in the funds that hold them.
And as the world sinks deeper into recession, the early investors want to take gains, preferably bloated, overvalued ones, and so, these unicorns are now coming to market. Public scrutiny is likely to show the world the sham, and because of these mythical corporate stocks are held by so many, discovery of the truth, could easily trigger a market implosion too big to bail.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.