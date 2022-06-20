Clintons Go After Julian Assange | Unrestricted Truths

Julian Assange is in the Clinton's sights.





With the final process of Assange being extradited back to the United States, the Clintons are looking very hard into his case.





With the wiki leaks information about Hilliary Clinton being leaked in 2016, Assange is becoming a monumental court case determining the criminal judgment of a journalist releasing information that was hidden. His case will set the legal precedent for any case involving a leak in the future.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-124/

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