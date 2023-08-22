Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3145b - Covid, War, Declas, Obama’s EO Will Be Used Against Him, [DS] Death Spiral
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3145b - August 21, 2023

Covid, War, Declas, Obama’s EO Will Be Used Against Him, [DS] Death Spiral


 The [DS] is under the control of the patriots, Trump has amplified the [DS] system and the people can now see it. The crimes are coming out and it shows that Trump was telling the truth and these criminals continually lied.


The [DS] will try to use war, covid, but declas will stop them in their tracks. Obama is coming into focus and his EO will be used against him. Once it is all exposed and people are brought to the precipice you will see the [DS] death spiral.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

