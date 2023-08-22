X22 REPORT Ep 3145b - Covid, War, Declas, Obama’s EO Will Be Used Against Him, [DS] Death Spiral

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3145b - August 21, 2023
Covid, War, Declas, Obama’s EO Will Be Used Against Him, [DS] Death Spiral
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots, Trump has amplified the [DS] system and the people can now see it. The crimes are coming out and it shows that Trump was telling the truth and these criminals continually lied.
The [DS] will try to use war, covid, but declas will stop them in their tracks. Obama is coming into focus and his EO will be used against him. Once it is all exposed and people are brought to the precipice you will see the [DS] death spiral.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Field Of Greens
Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22
http://fieldofgreens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.