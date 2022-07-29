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"Bear false witness.' 7-29-22
I think some people may need a refresher course on the 9th commandment. "Thou shalt not bear false witness." This commandment could at least partially be interpreted to mean don't lie. Women are bad about lying, but men are worse. Women have developed a built-in lying excuse. "It is a woman's right to change her mind." But men are worse. If a man wants to lie, he doesn't need an excuse. A man will tell a lie with his chest out, and full of pride. Have a great day.