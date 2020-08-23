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COVID-19 Vaccine Messaging Study | Tactics to Maximize Vaccine Compliance
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55 views • August 23, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine Messaging Study | Tactics to Maximize Vaccine Compliance
In this video I am going to breakdown a recent Vaccine Messaging study performed by Yale University and posted to the NIH website.
The goal of the study is to determine which types of messages are most effective at convincing the public to take the Covid 19 vaccine when it becomes available.
My goal with this Video is to show you how far they are willing to go to trick you into getting the Covid Vaccine.
We’ll first go over the study, then I’ll discus a few thoughts with you.
Check out the video for full details.
BTW: Many of these tactics are currently being used with masks. Guilt, shaming, fear, etc...
In this video I am going to breakdown a recent Vaccine Messaging study performed by Yale University and posted to the NIH website.
The goal of the study is to determine which types of messages are most effective at convincing the public to take the Covid 19 vaccine when it becomes available.
My goal with this Video is to show you how far they are willing to go to trick you into getting the Covid Vaccine.
We’ll first go over the study, then I’ll discus a few thoughts with you.
Check out the video for full details.
BTW: Many of these tactics are currently being used with masks. Guilt, shaming, fear, etc...
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