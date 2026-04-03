Fertility Issues Caused by Glyphosate & 4 Other Factors

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Video going over 5 things a couple can do to increase their chances of conceiving. To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can earth more & do all of the other things mentinoed by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
THE 5 THINGS:
1. earth more. Learn about its benefits & how to at any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
Learn about magnets for health @
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
SAVE 15% by applying code:
DANNY
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
2. Detox the body of environmental toxins such as plasticizers, heavy metals, pesticides, etc. Learn how to sweat more & dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue by having far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body w/
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
(not mentioned)
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
OR
TryHypo.com
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
Also, do a parasite cleanse w/ scalar waves w/ devices by
https://tinyurl.com/RifeMachines
Get a discount by applying any of the codes below:
DANNY
DETOXROUNDUP
3. avoid all sources of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs). Learn why & how at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies
Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described at:
tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation
by:
To become a FREE SaticUSA affiliate, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA
4. Avoid consuming GMOs & glyphosate as well as detox it. Learn why & how by
viewing my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
5. Live a very strict circadian-aligned daily & seasonal schedule. Learn all about circadian biology (aka: chronobiology) at any of
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
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