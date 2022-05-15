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Former Russian spy details Putin’s LIFELONG motivator
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192 views • May 15, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Jack Barsky, author of ‘Deep Undercover,’ is a former spy for the Soviet Union’s KGB (he eventually became a trusted source for the FBI, which you can hear about in a podcast based on Barsky's story called ‘The Agent.’) He joins Glenn to dissect Russian history, how it relates to Vladimir Putin’s motivation to invade Ukraine, and where the president may go next. Plus, Barsky explains why Putin’s life goal to restore Russia to greatness may be enough to keep this current conflict dragging on ‘for a long time.’
Miirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbXeyk9PCPU
Jack Barsky, author of ‘Deep Undercover,’ is a former spy for the Soviet Union’s KGB (he eventually became a trusted source for the FBI, which you can hear about in a podcast based on Barsky's story called ‘The Agent.’) He joins Glenn to dissect Russian history, how it relates to Vladimir Putin’s motivation to invade Ukraine, and where the president may go next. Plus, Barsky explains why Putin’s life goal to restore Russia to greatness may be enough to keep this current conflict dragging on ‘for a long time.’
Miirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbXeyk9PCPU
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