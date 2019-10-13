© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contrived Narrative: All Flase Flag Shootings, a Judeo-Masonic Agenda
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • October 13, 2019
Shooting Timeline 1963-2017 ALL Shooters were "Judeo-Masonic" Kabbalah Coded. Thet NEED YOUR Guns so YOU can not fight back against their enslaving tyranny. All U.S. State Governors are Judeo-Masonic Kabbalah coded selected puppets. Later in the video, signs on how to spot controlled opposition using gematria.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.