X22 Report Ep. 3237a - Rate Cuts & Printing Coming, Inflation, The Stage Is Being Set
Published 17 hours ago

X22 Report Financial News Ep. 3237a - Dec 17, 2023

Rate Cuts & Printing Coming, Inflation, The Stage Is Being Set


The [WEF]/Biden admin are pushing the green new deal, Biden makes the next move, skimpiest offshore drilling. Speculative mania on deck. The [CB] just signaled what comes next, rate cuts and printing, the stage has been set, financial crisis. This will be used against them.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

