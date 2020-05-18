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David Platt- In Two Mintues
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6 views • May 18, 2020
This short sermon from David Platt is about real faith...the kind that would have us suffer persecution for Jesus. The subject of this sermon is John Bunyan, and it's one of the most powerful sermons about a man who made the ultimate sacrifice for Jesus. As you watch this, ask yourself: Are you prepared to make a similar sacrifice for God, or will you hold to your life instead?
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