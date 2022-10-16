Sunday Service 10/16/2022 -- "Who Has All Authority"?

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Thank you for tuning into Sunday service @ The Remnant with Pastor Todd Coconato. In today's message, Pastor Todd will dive into who actually has all authority in Heaven and on Earth and why this matters to us all! It's a lesson about BIG FAITH and BIG PROMISE!
Don't miss today's service @TheRemnant!
To give, please go to www.toddcoconato.com/give