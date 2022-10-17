Sunday Service 10/16/2022 -- "Who Has All Authority"?

Thank you for tuning into Sunday service @ The Remnant with Pastor Todd Coconato. In today's message, Pastor Todd will dive into who actually has all authority in Heaven and on Earth and why this matters to us all! It's a lesson about BIG FAITH and BIG PROMISE!
Don't miss today's service @TheRemnant!
To give, please go to www.toddcoconato.com/give
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.