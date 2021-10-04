-----Obedience-----Who were the people who assisted in the construction and operation of the Nazi gas chambers that accounted for the deaths of millions of innocents?Is their psychology different from yours or mine?Is their psychology foreign to you and me?Or could these people be you and me?Dr. Stanley Milgrim published the results of his study entitled“Behavorial Study of Obedience” in 1963.The Yale professor paid people to administer deadly electric shocks to other people. The subjects grew more hesitant as they heard the victims screaming in pain. They knew what they were doing was wrong. Yet they continued administering the high-voltage shocks.Dr. Milgrim made a film about the experiment. Here is the short version.NOW , ROLL UP THOSE SLEEVES AND GO GET YOUR PFIZER SHOT AND BOOSTER“Behavorial Study of Obedience” in 1963.Milgrim Experiment