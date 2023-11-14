Create New Account
How To Choose A Probiotic
Probiotics in spore form are the only ones that survive the harsh environment in the GI tract. Stomach acid is designed to kill bacteria. Studies have shown that they do not survive the stomach acid. 

The solution is Megaspore in the USA

Megaspore in Europe


Megaspore explained





