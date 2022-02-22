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The devil is making you a sodomite by getting you to follow Easter
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31 views • February 22, 2022
In this video, we show you how the devil is making people into sodomites - under his rule and auspices - by celebrating Easter, which is a pagan holiday incorporated into the Catholic Masses by the Catholic Church.
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