Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 28, 2022 - map, music, English text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 28, 2022





▪️After a long period of defence, Russian troops launched an offensive in Lysychans'k direction.





As a result of a decisive assault, LPR People's Militia units broke through AFU defence and entered Spirne.





▪️Near Bakhmut, AFU's combined units once again attempted a counterattack near Opytne.





Wagner's PMC fighters repelled the attack, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.





▪️To the south, Wagner's PMC and DPR People's Militia units pushed through the Ukrainian defences and came close to Kurdyumivka.





During fierce fighting, Ozarianivka, Zelenopillya and Andriivka settlements were liberated.





▪️In attempt to halt the advance of Russian forces, AFU launched a number of counterattacks on settlements near Soledar-Lysychans'k highway.





Russian Armed Forces repelled enemy offensive attempts near Yakovlivka and Berestove.





▪️In Kup'yans'k sector, AFU with the help of two company tactical groups again attempted to attack Kuzemivka.





Caught by concentrated artillery fire, the enemy suffered losses and retreated to their initial positions.





▪️In Mar'inka, Russian motorized riflemen with active support of tactical aviation continue their assault on the city.





Heavy fighting is taking place near the city administration building and Druzhby Ave.





▪️Russian troops struck Moisiivka station in Dnipropetrovsk region.





Units of 17th Tank Brigade of AFU were hit as they were loading onto railway transport