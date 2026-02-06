6.2.26 - SSU welcomes Civil Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow

As negotiations between the US and Iran break down...are we settling in for an entire year of whiplash all the way through the midterms?



We will discuss the F-O portion of F-A-F-O as it pertains to the professional rioters targeting the NJ detention facilities...the Karmelo Anthony trial is ready to find jurors...Leftists have targeted the NY Giants QB for his politics...and more.



Oh...and two states have declared June to be "Nuclear Family Month"!!!

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