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The pro-free-speech case against porn - "The Porn Myth" Book Review
jroseland
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42 views • May 01, 2021
Last week I became the most hated man on the pro-free-speech social network Minds.com because of a video I posted making the case for banning porn on the social network.
I’m against poisonous, toxic things be they vaccines, 5G radiation, heavy metals in “health" supplements, shampoo-rife with endocrine disruptors, or porn. And apparently, a lot of libertarian kind of people are very resistant to the idea that porn is anything less than sacrosanct. So I’ll make the scientific and philosophical case here that it’s absolutely toxic and not speech by any coherent reasoning…

Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/475-the-porn-myth
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If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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