BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Douglas Kruger: "You Will OWN NOTHING, and You Will Be HAPPY" | Centre For Risk Analysis
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 18, 2021
‘The Great Reset’ is an idea put forward by the World Economic Forum to fundamentally restructure the global economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. David Ansara of the CRA speaks with author, Douglas Kruger, about the ideological underpinnings of the 'Davos agenda' and the risk it poses to property rights.

Website: https://www.douglaskruger.com/

Douglas Kruger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DouglasKrugerSpeaker/featured
_________________

The Centre For Risk Analysis (CRA) is a South African think tank with a global perspective.

The CRA specialises in helping organisations and individuals understand the current political and economic environment, and the trends to come.

CRA clients gain access to a range of research products, online briefings, and political risk advisory services as part of their ongoing subscription.

Understand. Prepare. Prosper.

🔑 SIGN-UP for a 30-day free trial to access the CRA's exclusive client content:
https://cra-sa.com/free-trial

🌍 VISIT the CRA website:
https://cra-sa.com

By: Centre For Risk Analysis/Douglas Kruger
Original url: https://youtu.be/60MzTlrOCXQ
Keywords
the great resetdouglas kruger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy