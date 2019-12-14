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Federal LEO Military on 2nd Amendment Violations Fairfax,Virginia Sheriff 'Deputize Everyone!'
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27 views • December 14, 2019
Gun & Gadgets Deputize Everyone! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu3XjB7uzN8&;t=18s
Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Major In Reserves Speaking At Fairfax County, Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Speech
The 2nd Amendment was written so we could stop a #DeepState #Luciferian #Orwellian #UNAgenda21 #UNAgenda2030
Federal Law Enforcement Officers, Major In Reserves Speaking At Fairfax County, Virginia 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Speech
The 2nd Amendment was written so we could stop a #DeepState #Luciferian #Orwellian #UNAgenda21 #UNAgenda2030
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