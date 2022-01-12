The Plan To Destroy The Middle Class | The Crowhouse

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https://www.smobserved.com/story/2022/01/02/news/new-york-times-editor-dies-24-hours-after-receiving-a-moderna-covid-booster-shot/6313.html
NYT EDITOR VIDEO ABOUT TAKING BOOSTER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZITtTMsbLvr/
1992 Barcelona Olympics Opening Ceremony | (It's Mythical..)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knFZyDbZ0wX9/
Experts cast doubts over reported ‘deltacron’ variant, say likely due to lab contamination
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/10/deltacron-variant-prompts-doubts-among-experts-as-possible-lab-error.html
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/The-Plan-To-Destroy-The-Middle-Class:5
The Crowhouse