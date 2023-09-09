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Trump Witch Hunt Could Ignite CIVIL WAR: Georgia RINOS REFUSE Special Session To Defund Fani Willis
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130 views • September 09, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Sep 8, 2023


The United States Constitution says nothing about city or county prosecutors like Fani Willis.

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore is here to talk about the risk of civil war.

Kevin McCarthy and the House could grind the Trump witch hunt to a halt if they wanted to but they are refusing to use the power of the purse.

The Republican led state government of Georgia could convene today and defund Fani Willis or fire her.

Every day this continues is because of passive and weak Georgia Republicans.

The legal assault on Trump is right out of the communist playbook and it’s dragging the entire country toward a civil war.

Colton Moore is calling for a special session and a roll call vote of his fellow Republicans to get them to reject Fani Willis and her prosecution of Donald Trump.

RINOS in Georgia are writing disingenuous letters to their constituents claiming a special session would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.

They are also claiming Georgia is the number one state for election integrity.

This is all being led by RINO Governor Brian Kemp.

Kemp was recently caught on hidden camera indicating the Dominion voting machines were not reliable.

How many Georgia Reps and Senators are afraid to speak out for fear of prosecution?

This is an assault on the First Amendment and history will regard Brian Kemp as a traitor to his country.

At what point will the American people draw a line in the sand and say “enough is enough”.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g2k6y-trump-witch-hunt-could-ignite-civil-war-georgia-rinos-refuse-special-sessio.html

Keywords
trumpcivil warpresidentrepublicanstraitorgovernorspecial sessiongeorgiawitch huntrinosbrian kempdefundelection integritystew petersfani williscommunist playbookcolton moorekeevin mccarthylegal assault
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