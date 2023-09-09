Trump Witch Hunt Could Ignite CIVIL WAR: Georgia RINOS REFUSE Special Session To Defund Fani Willis

Stew Peters Show
Sep 8, 2023
The United States Constitution says nothing about city or county prosecutors like Fani Willis.
Georgia State Senator Colton Moore is here to talk about the risk of civil war.
Kevin McCarthy and the House could grind the Trump witch hunt to a halt if they wanted to but they are refusing to use the power of the purse.
The Republican led state government of Georgia could convene today and defund Fani Willis or fire her.
Every day this continues is because of passive and weak Georgia Republicans.
The legal assault on Trump is right out of the communist playbook and it’s dragging the entire country toward a civil war.
Colton Moore is calling for a special session and a roll call vote of his fellow Republicans to get them to reject Fani Willis and her prosecution of Donald Trump.
RINOS in Georgia are writing disingenuous letters to their constituents claiming a special session would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.
They are also claiming Georgia is the number one state for election integrity.
This is all being led by RINO Governor Brian Kemp.
Kemp was recently caught on hidden camera indicating the Dominion voting machines were not reliable.
How many Georgia Reps and Senators are afraid to speak out for fear of prosecution?
This is an assault on the First Amendment and history will regard Brian Kemp as a traitor to his country.
At what point will the American people draw a line in the sand and say “enough is enough”.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew
PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com
High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW
Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW
All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew
Eliminate your painful inflammation & swelling in days. Just go to http://stopswollenfeet.com to get 58% OFF your order now!
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW
Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW
Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew
TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org
Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g2k6y-trump-witch-hunt-could-ignite-civil-war-georgia-rinos-refuse-special-sessio.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.