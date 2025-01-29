CPS "Imagined Evidence": Text Messages Unmasked, Craft of Annette Monson and Susan Manning Destroyed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The word destroys their craft." In the name of Jesus Christ, Amen. The only way CPS / DCFS will be held accountable (abolished) is by "We the People" exercising Free Speech exposure.
Info Websites:
Annette Monson (CPS) Unmasked: https://annettemonson.blogspot.com/2019/04/a-complaint-against-annette-monson.html
"Did Annette Monson get fired for this? These text messages are so damning to their manipulation of the situation!":
https://annettemonson.blogspot.com/2025/02/did-annette-monson-get-fired-for-this.html
Susan Manning Unmasked: https://susanyvonnemanning.blogspot.com/2019/04/beware-of-susan-manning-warning-to.html
Contact information for "We the People" to make complaints: Manti, Utah DCFS Office:
55 S. Main St.
Manti, Utah, 84642
Office Phone: 435-835-0780
DCFS former Supervisor Angie Morrill
Current DCFS Supervisor Dave Stevens
Cell Phone: 435-609-9284
[email protected]
And contact Shawnee Ellis, the boss of Dave Stevens, to file a complaint against Annette Monson as well.
Shawnee Ellis
Office Phone: 801-538-4300
Shawnee's Supervisor
Morgan Keller
Office Phone: 801-702-1104
Shala Reynolds (Attorney General)
Phone: 385-985-7760
#AbolishCPS
#CPSChildTrafficking
#EndQualifiedImmunity
#ChildPredatoryServices