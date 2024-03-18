Create New Account
Which BEAST kills the 2 Witnesses as reigning Beast or the Beast's friend? #revelation11 #abaddon
Book of Revelation Commentary
Published 18 hours ago

Revealing the Beast's friend. Revelation 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.


For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

