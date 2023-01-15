Create New Account
We Are All In A Putrid Snow Globe...Most Have No Clue 1/14/23 -- CALIFORNIA
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Look how thick the air is in the beginning of this video on the Huntington Beach Pier. Many might thing it's marine layer or some kind of ocean fog....it is not....not from all I have witnessed for years. Lately these operations have been getting worse...with no mention from the news.


Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos


vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax

