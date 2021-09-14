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WesTruther, Words For The Wise-
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180 views • September 14, 2021
Nearly 20 Accounts and Channels in just under twenty years and those in control have never allowed me to expand my audience beyond about 30,000 subscribers and 2 to 3 channels in operation- My videos have something that most others don't have- I don't hold back truth, and I speak with intellect and common sense, asking nothing but an ear to know me- Between 6,000 and 7500 posts across the Web and less than One Percent can be searched out and viewed- That's Credentials, that the bigger channels don't have-
email; [email protected]
email; [email protected]
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