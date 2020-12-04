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Full VIDEO: Suitcases Full of Counterfeit Ballots All For Biden
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181 views • December 04, 2020
The Full Surveillance Video Footage of Ruby Freeman and her Daughter hiding Suitcases Full of Counterfeit Ballots All for Joe Biden. After Ruby Freeman’s Daughter , who was a Supervisor, instructed everyone to go home, the counterfeit Ballots were taken out from the hiding space under a table, and entered into a Dominion Tabulator and officially counted. Conspiracy to commit Election Fraud is a Treasonous Act.
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