© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nancy Pelosi Helps Create an Ad for the Republican Party. Thanks Nancy!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • February 12, 2020
After Pres Trump's speech, Nancy tore up her copy in full view. Pre-planned to upstage the President as noted by the pre-torn piles she had placed in front of her during the State of the Union address.
So, when you get a lemon, make lemonade.
The Trump administration used the stunt to create an ad with Nancy's childish little stunt as the basis. I placed this on YouTube but they removed it claiming that the "user had deleted the video", a blatant lie. Leftists tend to do that a lot it seems. After 3 and half years of Russia, Russia, Russia; Stormy Daniels; the Impeachment sham I think most of know that already. Enjoy Nancy's ad.
So, when you get a lemon, make lemonade.
The Trump administration used the stunt to create an ad with Nancy's childish little stunt as the basis. I placed this on YouTube but they removed it claiming that the "user had deleted the video", a blatant lie. Leftists tend to do that a lot it seems. After 3 and half years of Russia, Russia, Russia; Stormy Daniels; the Impeachment sham I think most of know that already. Enjoy Nancy's ad.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.