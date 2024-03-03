People asked Google’s Gemini about pedophilia and child sacrifice. The answers can only be described as horrifying~





Google’s new AI feature, Gemini, has come under intense scrutiny for injecting diversity into historical images. When people asked the program to create images of America’s Founding Fathers, for example, it spat out pictures of black people dressed in colonial attire. It did the same when asked to generate images of German Nazis.





However, that’s not even close to the worst of it.





Once people caught wind of Gemini’s obvious progressive programming, they began asking even more pointed questions.





Dave Rubin, Michael Knowles, and Arynne Wexler discuss some of the most disturbing answers Gemini has generated, starting with Christina Pushaw’s questions regarding how reopening schools and BLM protests impacted the spread of COVID.





https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/people-asked-googles-gemini-about-pedophilia-and-child-sacrifice-the-answers-can-only-be-described-as-horrifying?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dlvr.it_x_blazetv&tpcc=social