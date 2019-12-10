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Democrats Full Control Of Virginia Now
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4 views • December 10, 2019
The Democrats filed massive gun grabbing legislation just as soon as they won the election in Virginia. With so many gun sanctuary counties forming its becoming suspect if there was voter fraud involved. Especially when less 5 counties are actually mostly democrat votes.
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