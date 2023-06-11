Vaxers are going to be antennas.
Some of Charles Lieber's (jewish Harvard scientist who worked at Wuhan and was arrested for stealing samples of biological infectious diseases from the CDC with Chinese nationals) papers concerning this topic.
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/nl1002608
https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.1625010114
https://nyaspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1749-6632.2002.tb03035.x
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.chemrev.5b00608
https://www.nature.com/articles/nnano.2011.217
https://www.nature.com/articles/nmat3169
https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.82.1225
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ar9700365
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/jp0142278
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0038109898002099
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.nanolett.5b00133
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.