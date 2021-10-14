BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2647-6PM JAN 6 PRISONER CIVIL RIGHTS ABUSES: Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • October 14, 2021
EP 2647-6PM JAN 6 PRISONER CIVIL RIGHTS ABUSES: Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18973 
 
Special Guest: Mel K is the host of the Mel k show.  A graduate of NYU film and journalism she worked in film and tv for many years but has always been a proud conservative.  She has been in the light for as long as she can recall having seen the pure evil we are all battling now.     Mel launched the Mel k show podcast when they locked NYC down and she could not be silent.  Mel is I passionate truth warrior and solutions seeker.  Truth and facts fight the war but god wins.  https://www.secureserver.tv/themelkshow/
Bitchute ? The Mel K Show Melk.News/Bitchute  Rumble ?The Mel K Show  https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow  Telegram ? The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshow  MelKSuperfoods.com?  https://www.melksuperfoods.com/

David J. Shestokas, Attorney/Author Constitutional Sound Bites https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
http://www.shestokas.com/
 
Sheriff Jim Root Macon county Illinois 
https://www.sheriff-macon-il.us/Sheriff.html
 
 
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live Mon-Fri At 8am-10am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
 
🚨Telegram Show Page:  https://t.me/thepetesantillishow 
The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete 
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli 
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli 
 
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
 
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive 
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
Keywords
pete santillijudgejan 6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy