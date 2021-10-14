EP 2647-6PM JAN 6 PRISONER CIVIL RIGHTS ABUSES: Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt

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Special Guest: Mel K is the host of the Mel k show. A graduate of NYU film and journalism she worked in film and tv for many years but has always been a proud conservative. She has been in the light for as long as she can recall having seen the pure evil we are all battling now. Mel launched the Mel k show podcast when they locked NYC down and she could not be silent. Mel is I passionate truth warrior and solutions seeker. Truth and facts fight the war but god wins. https://www.secureserver.tv/themelkshow/
Bitchute ? The Mel K Show Melk.News/Bitchute Rumble ?The Mel K Show https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow Telegram ? The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshow MelKSuperfoods.com? https://www.melksuperfoods.com/
David J. Shestokas, Attorney/Author Constitutional Sound Bites https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
http://www.shestokas.com/
Sheriff Jim Root Macon county Illinois
https://www.sheriff-macon-il.us/Sheriff.html
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