After further research, it's clear that Henry Kissinger was subservient to the military industrial complex. During the Vietnam war he was responsible for carpet bombing Cambodia and killing perhaps hundreds of thousands of civilians. But what happened next was even more inexplicable: They gave him the Nobel peace prize after he desecrated an entire country.

This is akin to Obama when he received a nobel peace prize for bombing hospitals of children in the Middle East.

I think he clearly was a black hat. Whether he bent the knee to white hats later in his life remains to be seen but it's clear that he was a war criminal.

