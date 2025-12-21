In humility receive the WORD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #107; Spiritual humility is how our Lord Jesus Christ approached ever situation; we must understand the difference between humiliation and spiritual humility. Humility is teachability, it is the grace orientation to life, self and others around us. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!